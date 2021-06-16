Jun 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for continuing to join us at the Bank of America Virtual Napa Conference. I'm Tazeen Ahmad. It is my pleasure to have our next presenting company, Apellis. For the next 50 minutes, we'll be talking about all the exciting things that have happened, and we expect to happen for the company. Speaking for the company this afternoon will be Co-Founder, CEO and President, Cedric Francois; Chief Financial Officer, Tim Sullivan; and of course, Adam Townsend, who's Chief Commercial Officer.



So gentlemen, good afternoon. Thanks so much for joining us.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. It's wonderful to be here, Tazeen. Thank you for inviting us.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



So you've had some good news happen recently. Why don't you maybe start off, Cedric, with giving us a quick overview of the company, your recent approval? And