Apr 11, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Joseph Robert Stringer - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Joey Stringer, and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Needham & Company. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals.



Joining us today from Apellis is Co-Founder, President and CEO, Cedric Francois. For those of you joining on the webcast, if you want to ask a question, please do so at any time. You can submit a question using the chat box at the bottom of your screen.



With that, we'll go ahead and get started. I'll turn it over to Cedric for some opening remarks, and then we'll go ahead and start the chat.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Joey, for inviting us, and it's a pleasure to be at this meeting. Still virtually. Soon, we'll do all of this in-person again, I hope. But a few words about Apellis for those of you are less familiar w