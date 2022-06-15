Jun 15, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Madhu Sudhan Kumar - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Alright. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. We could not be more pleased to have the team from Apellis Pharmaceuticals with us today. Telling us about the story, I mean, pretty slow, nothing's really going on for you guys these days, right, just filling out. Kidding, obviously, this is really -- this is like the important time for the company. So we're really excited you guys join us today.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Madhu.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystAwesome. So let's start with a discussion of your kind of major C3 drug pegcetacoplan, I'm going to call it PEG for short, in geographic atrophy, also known as GA. So start by kind of walking through at a kind of high level, the mechanistic rationale for targeting comp