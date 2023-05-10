May 10, 2023 / 10:40PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome back to the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. I'm Tazeen Ahmad. I'm one of the senior SMID Biotech analyst here at the firm. It's my pleasure to have our next company presenting, Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Sitting to my left is CEO, Cedric Francois; as well as CFO, Tim Sullivan. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for making the trip over to Las Vegas to see us.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Great to be here.



Timothy E. Sullivan - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



So I don't think most people need any intro on the company, but for those who do, maybe Cedric for 2 minutes, can you just tell us all about the company, and then we can go to specifics on Q&A.



