Sep 12, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Colleen Margaret Kusy - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for being with us for Baird's Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Colleen Kusy, one of the senior analysts covering biotech at Baird. It is my pleasure to have with us Apellis Pharmaceuticals CEO and Co-Founder, Cedric Francois, and CFO, Tim Sullivan. Thanks for being with us, guys. So Cedric, I'll turn it off to you to give some opening remarks.



Cedric Francois - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Colleen. Thank you for inviting us. I'm very happy to be back again. So yes, it was a very busy summer for us, of course, and a very intense year, lots of emotions. I'm going to start off with what really stood out this summer for us and that's the fact that we got the updated data on SYFOVRE, where we continue to see increasing effects over time with slowdowns as much as 45% between month 24 and 30. That means that if you are a patient with geographic atrophy, who go