Applied Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Shoshana Shendelman - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Founder
Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for attending Applied Therapeutics' annual meeting. I'm Dr. Shoshana Shendelman, Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO of Applied Therapeutics.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're holding our annual meeting in a virtual format.
In the event if we encounter any technical difficulties in the course of this virtual meeting, we ask that you please stand by and allow us time to provide an update regarding the meeting.
Joining us today by audio are my fellow directors, Les Funtleyder, Stacey Kanter, Teena Lerner, Joel Marcus, and Jay Skyler. In addition, joining us today are certain officers of Applied Therapeutics. Riccardo Perfetti, our Chief Medical Officer; Adam Hansard, our Chief Commercial Officer; Chids Mahadevan, SVP of Finance and our Interim Principal Financial Officer; as well as representatives from Ernst & Young, the company's independent registered public accounting firm.
They will be available to answer appropriate questions during the ques
