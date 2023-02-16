Feb 16, 2023 / 07:20PM GMT
Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities - Analyst
Hello, welcome to this presentation with Applied Therapeutics. I'm pleased to be joined by Shoshana Shendelman. She's the Founder and CEO of the company, who will be presenting an update, and then we'll have a few minutes for Q&A. Thanks so much for being with us, Shoshana.
Shoshana Shendelman - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Founder
Thanks, Joe. So I'll just give a quick overview to start on what we're doing in Applied Therapeutics, our business strategy, our pipeline, and then we can delve into some of the details. We did have a data readout just this morning, so it's great timing.
So we are developing drugs specifically for diseases that have no treatment options available, but where there's a very clear and well understood biology of disease, and where we have technological advancement that can allow us to move quickly through development. As you'll see, especially in the data today, we use biomarkers early on to make sure that the drugs are working the way that we think they are, ensure that we'
