Q3 2020 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Joe Puishys, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Porter, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks, which are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the earnings release we issued this morning, which is also available on ou