Q2 2022 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2022 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Jeff Huebschen. Please go ahead.



Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Nisheet Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks. These are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website.



During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release we issued this morning.



I'd like to remind everyone that our call w