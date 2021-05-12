Q1 2021 Applovin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the AppLovin First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Tori Valenzuela, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for AppLovin. You may begin.



Victoria Valenzuela - AppLovin Corporation - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and welcome to the AppLovin earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Joining me today to discuss AppLovin's results and key business initiatives are Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson, Adam Foroughi; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Herald Chen.



Before we begin, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results and guidance, strategy, long-term growth and margin targets and overall future prospects, the expected benefits of our acquisition of Adjust as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic an