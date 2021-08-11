Q2 2021 Applovin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Gee -



Yes. Thank you, Alex, and welcome, everyone, to AppLovin's earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Joining me today to discuss our results and key business initiatives are our Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson, Adam Foroughi; and our President and Chief Financial Officer, Herald Chen.



Please note that our SEC filings and earnings release are available at investors.applovin.com, where we have also posted a shareholder letter discussing our 2Q performance.



Before I turn it over to Adam, I'd like to remind you that during the call, we may be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our