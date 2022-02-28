Applovin Corp Acquisition of WURL Inc Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the AppLovin's acquisition of Wurl conference call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Gee, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance of AppLovin.



Ryan Gee -



Thanks, Matt. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss our proposed acquisition of Wurl.



Joining me today are Adam Foroughi, our Founder and CEO and Chairperson; Herald Chen, our President and Chief Financial Officer -- and are pleased to have Sean Doherty, the CEO of Wurl.



During today's call, we may be making certain forward-looking statements regarding our expectations and timing related to the Wurl transaction and the future operational and financial performance of the company and Wurl. These statements are based on assumptions and beliefs known to us today, and we assume no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from a number -- for a number of reasons. We encourage you to review our risk