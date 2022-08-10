Q2 2022 Applovin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Gee -



Okay. Welcome, everyone to AppLovin's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Joining me today to discuss our results are our Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson, Adam Foroughi; and our President and Chief Financial Officer, Herald Chen. Please note our SEC filings, earnings release and shareholder letter discussing our second quarter performance, are available at investors.applovin.com.



During today's call, we may be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, expectations regarding the market, the future financial performance of the company, our strategic review of our apps portfolio and our proposal to combine with Unity. These statements are based on our current market assumptions and beliefs, and we assume no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted.



We encourage you to review the risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, our press release regarding our proposed combination with Unity and in our Form 10-Q for the second quar