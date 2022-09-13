Sep 13, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
There we go, okay. I know some people are still finding their seats, but we're going to kick it off for our next fireside chat. It's my pleasure to introduce Adam Foroughi, CEO of AppLovin. Adam, thanks so much for being part of the conference this year.
Adam Arash Foroughi - AppLovin Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairperson
Thanks for having me, Eric. Thanks for saying my name right. That's as good as I've heard.
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
I'm not going to say I did -- the first time I met you, which is not today. But I'm always going to try to get that right.
Questions and Answers:Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
So I do want to start off maybe big picture and take a step back because I think this company has been on a bit about a journey and an evolution since bef