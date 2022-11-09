Q3 2022 Applovin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Ryan Gee -



Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to AppLovin's earnings call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Joining me today to discuss our results are our Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson Adam Foroughi; and our President and Chief Financial Officer, Herald Chen. Please note our SEC filings as well as our shareholder letter discussing our third quarter performance, are available at investors.applovin.com.



During today's call, we may be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, expectations regarding the market, the future financial performance of the company and our strategic review of our apps portfolio. These statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and we assume no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. We encourage you to review the risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, and in our Form 10-Q for the third quarter, which we expect to file later this week.



We will also be discussing non-GAAP financial measu