Q2 2021 Appfolio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AppFolio, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded, and replay information will be given at the end of the broadcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Erica Abrams.



Erica Abrams - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Co-Founder and MD



Thank you, Holly. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's second quarter of 2021 financial results. With me on the call today is Jason Randall, AppFolio's President and CEO. This call is simultaneously being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.appfolioinc.com.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone of AppFolio's safe harbor policy. Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and