Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to AppFolio, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded and replay information will be given at the end of the broadcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Erica Abrams.
Erica Abrams - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Co-Founder and MD
Thank you, Emily. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's third quarter of 2021 financial results. With me on the call today are Jason Randall, AppFolio's President and CEO; and Fay Sien Goon, AppFolio's CFO. This call is simultaneously being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.appfolioinc.com.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone of AppFolio's safe harbor policy. Comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Refor
Q3 2021 Appfolio Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...