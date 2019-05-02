Q1 2019 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Appian's first quarter financial results. With me on the call today are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.



including statements related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2019, the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends, our go-to-market and growth strategy, our market opportunity