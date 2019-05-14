May 14, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 14, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Matthew W. Calkins
Appian Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
=====================
Matthew W. Calkins - Appian Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
All right. Can you all hear me? All right. Great. Hey, so welcome to Appian World and welcome to San Diego. Hope you're enjoying it. It looks great out my window. It looks great in the cab on the way over. It's about all I've seen of San Diego so far. But I saw some people jogging out there this morning. I saw the 5K. So I hope that that's been -- I see some people are getting out and enjoying the city. I think it's fantastic. And I love all the natural light in the conference facility, so I think this could be our best yet -- best facility yet. I'm delighted with it.
Okay. So this conference is about you. It's about what you've done sharing, what you've done with everybody else, right? Maybe finding a partner or an inspiration for the next project that you mig
Appian Corp World Keynote Presentation Transcript
May 14, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...