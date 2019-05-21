May 21, 2019 / 09:10PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Welcome to the Needham Emerging Technology Conference. We are pleased to introduce the CFO of Appian Corporation, Mark Lynch.
Mark Lynch - Appian Corporation - CFO
Okay, so Appian --- our new tagline here is Idea to Application, Faster. We guarantee it. And I'll tell you what that means as I get into the presentation. This is me, the Chief Financial Officer, and the good-looking guy over there is Mark Matheos, the VP and Corporate Controller.
So in a nutshell, Appian is a low-code platform for building enterprise software applications, building mission-critical applications very, very quickly. At the end of 2018, we had $226 million in total revenue. Our subscription software was growing at 40%. And prior to the IPO, Appian had only taken on $10 million in primary equity capital in the history of the Company. So we were boots --- effectively we were a bootstrap company going into the IPO. And we've been around --- this will be our 20th year in August. So we're kind of an anomaly as it relates to software companies out there.
So
Appian Corp at Needham Emerging Technology Conference Transcript
May 21, 2019 / 09:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...