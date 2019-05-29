May 29, 2019 / 06:45PM GMT
Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company - Analyst
Hello. Thanks. We will get started. Thanks, everyone, for coming. I'm Derrick Wood, the senior analyst covering enterprise software. And today we've got Mark Lynch, CFO of Appian software.
Thanks, Mark.
Mark Lynch - Appian Corporation - CFO
Thanks.
Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company - Analyst
So let's start with kind of high-level. It's, I think, your 20th anniversary since founded. And it would be great to hear how you have evolved, how the market has evolved. I think you've started more on BPM. You evolved more into low code. Can you just take us through kind of where you stood, where the market stood, and where you are today?
Mark Lynch - Appian Corporation - CFO
Yes, okay. So the Company was founded 20 years ago with four guys. And they bootstrapped the Company for the first 10 years. So, effectively, we went in and they were building different portals for the federal government. They were doing MicroStrategy implementati
