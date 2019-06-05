Appian Corp at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 05, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Bhavanmit Singh Suri - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications



All right. Good afternoon. I hope you all enjoyed that box lunch. My name is Bhavan Suri, I'm the analyst here with the CFO of Appian. We are going to do this as a fireside chat format, I think, walk through the story a little bit and then there will be a breakout in Richardson after we are done. With that, Mark, thank you for being here. Really appreciate your time.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and CommunicationsI guess just starting off at a high level given there is a mix of folks here including some broader-based sort of generalists, can you just give an introduction what Appian does and the problems that you aim to solve for your customers?- Appian Corporation - CFOOkay. So Appian, in a nutshell, is an enterprise low-code appli