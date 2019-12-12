Dec 12, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Great. Welcome to our first afternoon session. Really happy to have Mark and Myles here from Appian. Great to see you as well after -- on a busy afternoon.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystAnd to level set, can you talk a little bit about the evolution of Appian from like years and years ago was more of a BPM vendor, now you're kind of really driving the low-code category, like just help us get on the journey here because not maybe everyone might be kind of on the same page.- Appian Corporation - CFOOkay. Let me introduce Myles. Myles is our CIO, and he was the ninth employee at Appian. So he's been there for 20 years.- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystOh dear. Ninth? Well, okay.- Appian Corporation - CFOSo I will let him