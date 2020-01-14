Appian Corp at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 09:50PM GMT
Jon Philip Andrews - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good afternoon. I'm Jack Andrews, I cover the data analytics and infrastructure software space here at Needham. We're very pleased to have Mark Lynch, the Chief Financial Officer of Appian; as well as Mark Matheos, VP and Corporate Controller. This is going to be a presentation, and hopefully, there'll be time for a couple of questions at the end. But with that, I'll turn it over to Mark.
Mark Matheos - Appian Corporation - VP & Corporate Controller
Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody. Thanks for joining us today to talk about Appian. I'm Mark Matheos. Mark Lynch is my boss. He'll go over some financial aspects. But first, I'll talk about some of the business and the product side of things.
And there we are again. So introduction to Appian, so Appian is a low-code platform. We build -- we help companies build unique software, and these are really enterprise-level software applications that we built on our platform. We have, as of 2018, $226 million in total revenu
