Dec 09, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us virtually for our Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Mohit, and I'm very pleased to introduce Mark Lynch, CFO from Appian; and Myles Weber, CIO from Appian for a fireside chat this morning.



- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo guys, digging in. So I just learned that both of you guys have a pretty long tenure at Appian. Actually, Myles, I learned that you are the 9th employee at Appian, so obviously a long, well-established road with Appian. So maybe for people on the session that are new to the story and are trying to get ramped up with the story, Myles, just give us a background on yourself. And also help us walk through the journey that Appian has been on over the last 10 years or so from a BPM vendor to now like a pioneer in low-code. Maybe we'll start there.- Appian Corporation - Chief Information OfficerSure. Thank