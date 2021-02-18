Q4 2020 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Appian's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Scott Walker, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Scott Walker - Appian Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Appian's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. With me on the call today are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021,