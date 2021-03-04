Mar 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
Hi. Thank you, everyone, for attending. I'm happy to have Appian with us today. We have their Head of Investor Relations, Scott Walker; and their CFO, Mark Lynch.
Questions and Answers:Brett Anthony Knoblauch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
To start off, I think we'll go with just a high-level question. Maybe, Scott, if you want to answer this. For investors maybe new to the story, it would be great if you can introduce yourselves, provide an overview of Appian's history and maybe a brief explanation of what low-code is?
Scott Walker - Appian Corporation - Director of IR
Sure. I can give the overview of the -- of what low-code is. So Appian is a low-code automation platform that allows companies to build mission-critical, complex applications up very quickly, 10x quicker than with traditional high-code manners. So that we allow customers -- we have global pharmaceutical companies that a