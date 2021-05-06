Q1 2021 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Lang Ly - Appian Corporation - Chief of Staff



Lang Ly - Appian Corporation - Chief of Staff

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Appian's first quarter 2021 financial results. With me are Matt Calkins, Chairman and CEO; and Mark Lynch, CFO. After prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safer provisions of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include comments related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021, the impacts of COVID-19 on our business and on the global economy, the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends,