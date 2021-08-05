Q2 2021 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Srinivas Anantha -



Srinivas Anantha -

Thank you for joining us to review Appian's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. With me today are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include comments related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and on the global economy, the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends, our go-to-market and