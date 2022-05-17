May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

John Godin - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Hi. Welcome, everybody, to the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. My name is John Godin. I'm a member of the software research team here at Needham.



Our first company joining us today is AvidXchange. And joining us from the company is Co-founder and CEO, Michael Praeger; and VP of Investor Relations, Subhaash Kumar.



And with that, I will turn it over to you guys. Thank you.



Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Awesome, John. Appreciate you having us this morning. It's always good to be the first one up in the morning. Get everybody out of bed and have something exciting to talk about like accounts payable automation and B2B payments, right? It's just how everybody wanted to start the day.



So first of all, I am Mike Praeger. I'm the CEO and Founder of AvidXchange. And one of the things that is kind of interesting, we just spent a lot of time talking about, is that we got started actually in 2000.