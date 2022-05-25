May 25, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. I think we're live. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. Thanks for being here with us. I cover the payments and the IT services sector at JPMorgan. We've got AvidXchange next up to bat. We're going to do a fireside chat, questions from the portal. So feel free to chime in through that. I'll be checking out. So Michael Praeger, Mr. Praeger, the famous Praeger, Chairman, CEO, Co-Founder of AvidXchange, welcome. Thank you for being here.



Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Yes. Thanks, Tien-Tsin. Excited to be here, and thanks for taking the leadership of having an in-person conference.



Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



It's a big deal. Honestly, it's been great to see everybody. It's been -- just really happy to shake your hands for real. It's been a long time. So we're glad to do it.



Questions and Answers