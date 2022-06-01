Jun 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Mason Marion - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Welcome. So and thanks for joining us. My name is Mason Marion, I'm Vice President here on the software team. We're pleased to welcome AvidXchange. We're joined by CEO Mike Prager. Mike, thanks for joining us.
Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member
Yes, thanks for having me.
Mason Marion - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Yes, I think just as a starting point, I think we should go through perhaps a brief overview of your background, how you came to be at AvidXchange and an overview of the Company.
Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member
Yes. So of So first of all, I started my career actually in venture after Georgetown and I was at Summit Partners for three years and ran a software company in Boston. It was my first kind of foray into actually, and this is like in the mid '90s, of using technology to automate business process. And it was around automating the tax -- b
Avidxchange Holdings Inc at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript
Jun 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...