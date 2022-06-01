Jun 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Mason Marion - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Welcome. So and thanks for joining us. My name is Mason Marion, I'm Vice President here on the software team. We're pleased to welcome AvidXchange. We're joined by CEO Mike Prager. Mike, thanks for joining us.



Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Yes, thanks for having me.



Mason Marion - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Yes, I think just as a starting point, I think we should go through perhaps a brief overview of your background, how you came to be at AvidXchange and an overview of the Company.



Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Yes. So of So first of all, I started my career actually in venture after Georgetown and I was at Summit Partners for three years and ran a software company in Boston. It was my first kind of foray into actually, and this is like in the mid '90s, of using technology to automate business process. And it was around automating the tax -- b