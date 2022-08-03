Q2 2022 Avidxchange Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today is Mike Praeger, AvidXchange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Wilhite, AvidXchange Chief Financial Officer; and Subhaash Kumar, AvidXchange Head of Investor Relations.



Before we begin today's call, management has asked me to relay the forward-looking statements disclaimer that is included at the end of today's press release. This disclaimer emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements the company will make this afternoon. Please keep these uncertainties and risks in mind as the company discusses future strategic initiatives, potential market opportunities, operational outlook and financial guidance during today's call.



Also, please note that the company undertakes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements. Today's call will include the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined in Regulation G, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in