Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Josh Beck - KeyBanc Capital Markets - Managing Director
It's Josh Beck. I cover the FinTech and enabling software space here at KeyBanc. We're very thrilled to have AvidXchange join us for a fireside chat with the CEO, Michael Praeger; and CFO, Joel Wilhite. It's an open discussion. If you would like to ask a question, raise your hand. We're more than happy to work it in. But maybe just to start, Mike, for people that are newer to the story or the space, give us a little bit of an overview about yourself and your company. And then we can get into some more detailed Q&A.
Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member
Yes, great. So first of all, thanks for having me. This is like the first year that I've been able to attend this because it hasn't conflicted in the Praeger summer vacation, so excited to be here.
So a little bit about myself. I actually started my career in private equity venture side with Summit Partners back in the early '90s, and then left to run a couple of software companies, two of those that I f
Avidxchange Holdings Inc at KeyBanc Capital Market Technology Leadership Forum Transcript
Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...