Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Josh Beck - KeyBanc Capital Markets - Managing Director



It's Josh Beck. I cover the FinTech and enabling software space here at KeyBanc. We're very thrilled to have AvidXchange join us for a fireside chat with the CEO, Michael Praeger; and CFO, Joel Wilhite. It's an open discussion. If you would like to ask a question, raise your hand. We're more than happy to work it in. But maybe just to start, Mike, for people that are newer to the story or the space, give us a little bit of an overview about yourself and your company. And then we can get into some more detailed Q&A.



Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Yes, great. So first of all, thanks for having me. This is like the first year that I've been able to attend this because it hasn't conflicted in the Praeger summer vacation, so excited to be here.



So a little bit about myself. I actually started my career in private equity venture side with Summit Partners back in the early '90s, and then left to run a couple of software companies, two of those that I f