Sep 12, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. I think we're going to get started here. We are very pleased to have Mike Praeger here, CEO of AvidXchange. Mike co-founded AvidXchange over 20 years ago with the goal of transforming the way that middle-market companies pay their bills. And since their successful IPO in 2021, Avid has grown payment volume by nearly 40%, I believe. So everyone, please join me in welcoming Mike to talk about the business today.



Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Yes. Excited to be here, and we're just starting. It's great getting back to these in-person conferences, and the energy here is great. So hats off to you guys leading the charge.



Unidentified Analyst -



Yes. No, it feels great. It feels lively. All right. So maybe we'll kick it off. For those in the room who are maybe a little more -- a little newer to the story, could you provide a bit of background on the company maybe before we dive into some Q&A?



