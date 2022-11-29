Nov 29, 2022 / 10:45PM GMT

Timothy Edward Chiodo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



Okay. Great. Thank you, everyone, for joining us here this afternoon at our 26th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference. My name is Tim Chiodo, I'm a lead Payments, Processors and FinTech Analyst here at Credit Suisse. And we are very lucky to have with us today the CEO of AvidXchange, Mike Praeger. This is Mike's second time in our conference. We were just reminiscing about last year and coming back in person. So Mike, it's a pleasure to have you here again.



Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



So yes. So first of all, thanks, Tim, and this is actually fun to be here because this a year ago was our first ever investor conference. And we're talking about it last night at the dinner, I remember showing up here last year and they're like, okay, Mike, there's a dinner, there's going to be like 15 investors at dinner. And I'm like, I've never done one before. I'm like, I had no idea what to expect and end up being a