Avidxchange Holdings Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



All right. So welcome, everybody, to AvidXchange into Charlotte. So it was (inaudible) again to be interact with lots of you last night. So we're pretty excited. AvidXchange is the largest software company in Charlotte. And this building, we call the foundry building for the all the hard work it's done. And it's exciting to have now teammates back in the office for sure. So we -- last time we had a similar event, it was like the summer of '21. It was only our analysts and we did kind of the pre-IPO kind of analyst teach-in. So this is our first time doing an Investor Day as a public company. So we're excited about doing a deeper dive within the business, certainly across the different functional pieces of the business, along with our growth execution strategies that will not only drive our success in the near-term but also long-term. So myself and our team, we're excited to host you guys here today.



So a couple of objectives I have for everyone for today. There's only 4. And the first one is to really get a better underst