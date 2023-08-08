Aug 08, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Alex Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. - Analyst



All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining. My name is Alex Markgraff. I am the fintech and software research analyst here at KeyBanc. Very excited to have the AvidXchange here -- AvidXchange team here, Mike Praeger and Joel Wilhite. Thank you for joining us today.



Joel Wilhite - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Thanks for having us.



Alex Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. - Analyst



Yeah, of course. We have got about 25 minutes for a fireside chat. We'll do maybe 20 minutes of Q&A and then 5 minutes for audience questions.



So Mike, maybe to start, just give us the quick 30-second intro to AvidXchange.



Mike Praeger - AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Board Member



Yeah. So AvidXchange, we are a software company focused on automating the accounts payable an