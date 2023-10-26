Q3 2023 Avinger Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Matt Kreps, Investor Relations at Avinger. You may begin.



Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates Investor Relations - IR



Thank you. And thank you all for participating in today's call. I'd like to welcome you to Avinger's third quarter 2023 conference call. Joining us today are Avinger's CEO, Jeff Soinski; and Principal Financial Officer, Nabeel Subainati. Earlier today, Avinger released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the release is posted on the Avinger website under Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deem