Q1 2021 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of Atea Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.



Jonae R. Barnes - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals First Quarter '21 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the accompanying slides that we'll be reviewing today on the call by going to the Investors Relations section, then the Event & Presentations area of our website at ir.ateapharma.com.



With me today from Atea are Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Chief Development Officer, Janet Hammond; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President