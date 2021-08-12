Q2 2021 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This afternoon, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics that we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com. With me today from Atea, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Legal, Andrea Corcoran; and our Chief Commercial Officer, John Vavricka. They will