Sep 13, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Maxwell Nathan Skor - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Former Research Associate



Hello, everyone. I'm Maxwell Skor, Biotech Analysts with Morgan Stanley. And before we get started, I need to read an important disclosure. Please note that all important disclosures including personnel holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear in the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



And with that, I would like to welcome the Atea team, specifically Andrea Corcoran, CFO; Janet Hammond, CDO; Arantxa Horga, CMO; and John Vavricka, CCO.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Former Research AssociateAnd with that, I think it would be best if we off the top, I guess, have a broader discussion on COVID overall, and then we can kind of dive into the pipeline. So can you provide your view on the current state of the pandemic?- Atea