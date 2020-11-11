Aviat Networks Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Aviat Networks, Inc. Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Pete Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Aviat.



It is my pleasure to welcome you and to introduce our Chairman, Mr. John Mutch.



John Mutch - Aviat Networks, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Pete, and welcome, everyone. It is now a little after 12:30 p.m. and in accordance with the notice of the annual meeting, I call the Aviat Networks' 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



We are pleased that you're able to join us in our virtual meeting. I'm John Mutch, Chairman of the Board of Directors, representing the Board of Directors of the company. I'll preside at today's meeting, and Ms. Erin Boase, Aviat's Vice President of Legal Affairs, will act as secretary of the meeting.



In order to allow all stockholders adequate time to vote online, if they prefer, I now declare the polls open for voting. The polls will remain open online until the end of our questi