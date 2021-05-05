Q3 2021 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks' Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast. You can find our Form 10-Q, press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com, along with a replay of today's call in approximately 2 hours. With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's fiscal third quarter, followed by Eric Chang, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the third quarter and first 9 months of fiscal 2021. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outloo