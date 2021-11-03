Q1 2022 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Keith Fanneron - Aviat Networks, Inc. - VP of Global Finance & IR



Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks' first quarter fiscal 2022 results conference call and webcast. You can find our Form 10-Q, press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com, along with a replay of today's call in approximately 2 hours. With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's first fiscal quarter; followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the first fiscal quarter. Steve will then provide closer remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook followed by Q&a