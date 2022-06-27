Jun 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening. Welcome to Aviat Networks Investor Update Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Andrew Fredrickson - Aviat Networks, Inc. - Director of Corporate Development & IR
Good evening, and thank you for joining Aviat Networks' investor update call to discuss our proposal to acquire Ceragon Networks and demand for an extraordinary shareholder meeting. You can find our press releases and the accompanying investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com, along with a replay of today's call in approximately 2 hours. With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO; and David Gray, Aviat's CFO, who will provide an overview of our proposal and the strategic and financial rationale behind the proposed transaction.
We will then open the call for Q&A. As a reminder,
Aviat Networks Inc to Acquire Ceragon Networks Ltd Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...