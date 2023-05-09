NEC Corp Aquired by Aviat Networks Inc Business Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aviat Networks Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Fredrickson, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Fredrickson - Aviat Networks, Inc. - Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this Aviat Networks' Investor Call. On the call today for Aviat is Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Gray, Chief Financial Officer; and Gary Croke, Vice President of Marketing, who will make remarks on the announced acquisition of NEC's Wireless Transport Business. We will then open the call for a question-and-answer session.



An archived webcast of today's call will be available on the company's website. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's cur