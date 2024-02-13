Todd Nelson, President and CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial), executed a sale of 25,500 shares in the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $18.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $472,500.

Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that provides a variety of degree and non-degree programs through online, on-campus, and hybrid learning platforms. The company's institutions, which include American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU), offer students opportunities to pursue associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees as well as certain professional certifications in an array of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 441,535 shares of Perdoceo Education Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Perdoceo Education Corp shows a pattern of sales from insiders, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp were trading at $18.5, giving the company a market cap of $1.169 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.28, which is below the industry median of 19.03 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $18.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.94, Perdoceo Education Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.43, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.





