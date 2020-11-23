Nov 23, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Today, we would like to present what we believe to be a compelling investment opportunity with AvePoint, the leading Microsoft data management SaaS provider. I'm Jeff Epstein, Co-CEO of Apex Technology. I'm the former Chief Financial Officer of Oracle, where I led a team in the finance department of 6,500 people. Over the past 20 years, I've served on over a dozen technology company Boards of Directors, including Booking Holdings, which I joined when it was Priceline and had a $1 billion market capitalization.



I retired a year ago after 16 years of service when it had $80 billion market cap. I'm the Lead Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Twilio, which I joined when the company had a $4 billion market cap and which today has over a $40 billion market cap. My partne