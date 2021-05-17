May 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jack Andrews -



Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. I'm Jack Andrews. I cover the data analytics and infrastructure software space at Needham. And we're very pleased to have with us this morning TJ Jiang, who's the CEO of AvePoint. So welcome, TJ. Thanks for taking the time to speak with everyone this morning. Maybe just starting off for those who are unfamiliar with AvePoint, could you just provide a high-level overview in history of the company?



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director



Hello, Jack. It's nice to be with you. Yes, on the AvePoint side, we actually started AvePoint with one other gentleman, Mr. Kai Gong back in 2001. So it's been a long journey. We have been a global Microsoft ISV, independent software vendor. Today, we are known as the largest third-party SaaS data management provider for Microsoft Cloud, specifically Microsoft Office 365. Our Genesis has been around complex enterprise content management platforms, started with SharePoint, which now became the entire fabric for Microsoft Office Cloud. Effectively today w